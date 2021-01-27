Chromebooks have become valuable tools for consumers and for the classroom, and now they’re getting a handy addition. This week, the “One by Wacom” drawing tablet and pen has been granted the “Works with Chromebook” certification.

Google first introduced the “Works with Chromebook” badge last year for accessories that work with Chrome OS devices with a dead-simple plug-and-play functionality. For the One by Wacom tablet, that means simply plugging in the tablet via USB-A allows Chromebooks to use it fully.

The One by Wacom pen tablet makes going digital easy as it connects seamlessly with any Chromebook featuring USB-A and the latest Chrome OS version. It is ready to use out-of-the-box and requires no drivers and no software. The responsive, ergonomic, pressure-sensitive pen gives users a natural way to write, sketch, draw, or edit content on the Wacom pen tablet connected to the Chromebook. The pen is battery free and works without charging exclusively on the surface of this Wacom device. It is lightweight, perfectly balanced, and comfortable to use for hours. The experience immediately feels familiar – like pen on paper or marker on a whiteboard.

With a One by Wacom tablet and pen, Chromebook users can take advantage of a highly precise method of input for general tasks, but it comes in handy most for drawing applications. Wacom directly points to “Clip Studio Paint” by Celsys, a just-launched app for virtual drawing and painting.

This new certification applies to One by Wacom even if you already own it, no firmware updates required. Simply plug in and things should work perfectly fine. If you don’t already own a Wacom tablet and pen but want to use it with a Chromebook, the One by Wacom is available for $59.99.

