Besides iTunes, Apple’s biggest offering on Microsoft’s operating system is the iCloud sync client for files, photos, and mail. Apple is now extending its presence on Windows with an iCloud Passwords Chrome extension.

Apple quietly published the extension to the Chrome Web Store on Sunday evening:

iCloud Passwords allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your Apple device, with Chrome on Windows.

After updating iCloud for Windows to version 12.0 — which teased the extension’s existence earlier this week, you’ll see a new “Passwords” section in the list of available services. Tapping “Apply” to proceed at the bottom opens a dialog box to download the tool inside Chrome.

It provides access to the passwords that you’ve created, had automatically generated, or saved in Safari for iOS and macOS while using Chrome. The sync is bi-directional with new credentials you store in Google’s browser saved to the iCloud Keychain so that it’s accessible on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

The extension prompts users to “Choose a saved password to use” when signing in. The website and email address is listed underneath.

This iCloud Passwords Chrome tool joins Apple’s only other extension for older Windows (7 + 8) PCs: iCloud Bookmarks. Meanwhile, Apple also offers Apple TV+ for the Xbox. Our colleagues at 9to5Mac this year reported that Music and Podcasts apps could also be coming to the Microsoft Store.

