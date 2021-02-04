Deals: Sony Xperia 1 II $100 off, Hisense Android TVs, Anker sale from $11, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by the Sony Xperia 1 II Smartphone, this 85-inch Hisense Android TV at $700 off, and a collection of Anker Android accessories from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony’s Xperia 1 II Smartphone at $100 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,098. Down from its usual $1,198 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and matches the all-time low. Centered around a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display, the Sony Xperia 1 II smartphone is geared towards photographers with its triple camera system, ZEISS optics, and Photography Pro features. There’s also 256GB of onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 3.5mm jack. Plus, Android 11 support just rolled out.

85-inch Hisense Android TV at $700 off

Best Buy is offering the Hisense 85-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $1,000. That’s $700 off the regular price tag, $400 below Amazon’s listing on a very similar model, and the lowest we can find. If you’re in the market for a massive 85-inch display, today’s big-time price drop is worth a closer look. Alongside access to more than 5,000 streaming services, apps, and games, this Android TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolutions, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, as well as built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant features for barking commands at your new giant screen (voice remote included). It has a 60Hz refresh rate, four HDMI inputs, 4 USB ports, optical audio, and built-in Wi-Fi.

Latest Anker sale has Android accessories from $11

Anker is back with its latest sale today via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of charging accessories, cables, and other smartphone essentials starting at $11. Headlining is the Anker PowerCore III 10000mAh Qi Power Bank for $40. Usually fetching $50, you’re saving 20%, with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date and only the second price cut we’ve seen. Anker’s power bank delivers a 10000mAh battery for topping off your iPhone or Android device, as well as an 18W USB-C output that’s joined by a 2.4A USB port. That’s alongside a built-in 10W Qi charging pad to round out the package.

Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet falls to $240

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $240. Usually fetching $299, today’s offer is $9 under Best Buy’s competing discount, comes within $2.50 of our previous mention, and is the third-best discount to date. This is also a new Amazon low. Lenovo’s 10-inch Duet delivers Chrome OS alongside a touchscreen display and 2-in-1 design. Powered by a 2GHz processor, you’re also going to benefit from a detachable keyboard and USB-C connectivity, as well as 128GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM.

JBL waterproof Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker now $120

Woot is offering the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $120. Regularly as much as $180 and currently on sale for $140 at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as $60 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Alongside its IPX7 waterproof rating (great at the beach or by the pool), this model sports 20-hours of playback via its built-in rechargeable 7500mAH battery and can also charge your devices via its USB port. Not only can your connect two smartphone or tablets as audio sources, but with JBL Connect+ you can also link together multiple JBL speakers for a much bigger sound as well.

