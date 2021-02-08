YouTube TV on the web missing ability to natively Cast

In general, there are two ways to Cast content on desktop Chrome. The browser can send your current window, or some services feature a native capability that just transfers the video stream to a bigger screen. YouTube TV’s web app used to have the latter Cast functionality, but it’s now gone due to a bug.

Like the main video service, YouTube TV’s video player used to feature a Cast button directly in the player. Tapping “Play on TV” would open a Chrome menu to let you see all devices on your network and select a destination for the clip. After choosing, it would start playing on your Chromecast-connected television or Nest Hub.

Some users have noticed recently that tv.youtube.com now lacks the rectangular icon with waves emanating from the bottom-left corner. The Cast button is missing from YouTube TV on Chrome (88) for Mac and Chrome OS 88/89 devices that we checked today.

The ability to Cast YouTube TV on the web is still officially listed by Google Support, thus suggesting that this was a bug rather than intentional removal. YouTube TV for Android and iOS can still Cast, while the functionality remains on youtube.com.

The alternative and short-term workaround is using the native browser capability (Overflow/three dot menu > Cast…) to share your entire screen or just a tab. However, video quality especially suffers from this approach, and the option built into the service is highly preferable.





