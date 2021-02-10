Crayta is now fully free-to-play on Stadia

Crayta, the current Stadia exclusive engine for both creating and playing video games, is going fully free-to-play.

Last year, Stadia grew in an unexpected way by allowing players to enjoy fully free-to-play games on Google’s cloud hardware with no extra costs. With nothing more than a free Google account — no need for a Stadia Pro subscription — you can play games like Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online on almost any device.

Today, the team behind Crayta is sharing a flurry of announcements. The first of these, found on the Stadia Community Blog, is that Crayta is now fully free-to-play, making it only the third free-to-play game on Stadia. For those who are looking for a way to contribute to the continued development of Crayta, the game will continue to offer paid Premium and Deluxe edition packages — the latter of which is currently 50% off with Stadia Pro — with exclusive cosmetics and in-game currency to buy more.

Coinciding with the free-to-play release, Crayta is also introducing its latest Stadia-exclusive feature, Crowd Play, which allows streamers to easily play or create games with their viewers. The remaining announcements, including details about a new battle pass system and info about Crayta’s PC launch, are set to be shared at 11 a.m. PT on the game’s YouTube channel.

Going free-to-play can only be a good change for the game, as Crayta stands a chance at becoming one of the killer apps for Stadia, bringing an infinite amount of new games and opening the door for more people to try their hand at game design without all the usual expensive hardware. Combined with the formal announcement of Crayta getting a PC release with full cross-play support, the game’s community should get a significant boost.

Crayta is available now to play for free on Google Stadia.

