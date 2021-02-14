With Android Enterprise, Google for the past several years has worked to get devices running its operating system into more corporate environments. Made by Google is now advertising Pixel phones as “Built for business.”

The “Pixel for Business” site — pixel.google/business — frames “The Google phone” as being “Built for business” for three reasons.

“Safe and secure, all by design” highlights Google’s custom-built Titan M chip, first introduced with the Pixel 3 in 2018, as securing the bootloader, preventing OS rollbacks to earlier versions, and protecting on-device data. Next is is biometric security (face unlock on the Pixel 4 and the Pixel Imprint fingerprint sensor on everything else), 3 years of OS and security updates, Google Play Protect for scanning apps, and government/enterprise security certifications (Common Criteria/NIAP, FIPS 140-2, STIG).

“Manage devices simple and seamlessly” is focused on ease of enterprise deployment with zero-touch enrollment that does not require manual setup, configuration through management APIs, and Android Enterprise Recommended status. For end users, there’s the Work profile to separate personal information from business data and managed Google Play that lets IT determine what apps can be installed.

“Help when and where you need it” is even more consumer-focused by highlighting the Google Assistant and getting the latest version of Android, while Gmail, Docs, Duo, and Meet are touted as being “integrated right in.” In fact, 5G is advertised as making possible Duo HD screen sharing. This is followed by the Pixel’s Adaptive Battery feature and Call Screen to prevent unknown callers/robocalls. While it makes sense why the camera is not highlighted — beyond video call uses, it is somewhat odd to leave the key feature out.

The “Google Phones” tab is focused on the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and 5 — there are PDF brochures for each device, through the page has quite a few images of the Pixel 4 — including one (seen below) where the camera bump is oddly photoshopped on the wrong side. The page was introduced fairly recently and includes the updated Google Workspace icons.

Beyond brief mentions about the a-line being highly successful, Google has never shared Pixel sales figures. Attracting enterprise customers for corporate deployment is not a bad way to drive up the number of units shipped every generation alongside the consumer market. Businesses buy in bulk and Google could work to retain them so that upgrade cycles are guaranteed.

Google’s closing pitch answer to why businesses should buy Pixel is as follows:

Pixel is designed with all the tools and technology to support your business needs across hardware, software, and built-in AI. It offers advanced security features, along with security and OS updates for at least three years. It also comes with software to help you and your employees to perform more efficiently. And, it can easily be integrated and managed by you to ensure workflow is up to your standards at all times. Additionally, Pixel is part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program, meaning it has been verified by Google to meet enterprise-grade requirements for performance, consistency, and security updates.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: