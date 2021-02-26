Before its debut on Roku and Fire TV, Google’s Android TV platform was one of the few ways to access HBO Max. Now, HBO Max is getting an update for Android TV that brings back the “restart” button and fixes some issues on the new Chromecast with Google TV.

A new update rolling out (via Android Police) makes two main changes. As outlined in the app’s changelog on the Play Store, HBO Max has brought back the “restart” button on Android TV. This allows users to quickly start a movie or TV show from the beginning if they’re previously started it. It’s a pretty standard option for streaming services, so it’s good to see it return.

Back by popular demand: we’re thrilled to reintroduce the restart button for Android TV users! We know you’ve been missing it, and now you can quickly restart an in-progress video with just one click. This update also includes new and improved player controls for Android mobile and tablet users, making it easier to jump back into what you’re watching. Plus, we’ve squashed some bugs and made performance enhancements for a faster, smoother streaming experience.

Beyond that, the changelog also mentioned improved player controls for Android phones and tablets. Minor, but nice!

Importantly, a Reddit post seems to confirm that Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound is now working on HBO Max on the Chromecast with Google TV. Atmos still isn’t working, apparently, but obviously that’s a step in the right direction.

