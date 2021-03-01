Tasker beta 5.12.3 adds ability to track your sleep

The latest Tasker 5.12.33 beta is now rolling out and allows you to create rudimentary routines that track your sleep patterns.

This latest update was confirmed over on the official Tasker subreddit with the recent Sleep API from Google being utilized almost immediately in beta 5.12.3 by project developer João Dias. It’s impressive just how quickly the option has been made available, and for those wanting to tinker a little with their devices, this might prove to be a great addition.

Naturally, there are some limitations as João notes in his announcement post. The sleeping state is updated every 10 minutes or so, which does mean that should you implement the tracking within a task, it won’t know exactly when you fall asleep but within a window of time.

The downside to be totally dependent on Google is that it works as a “black box”. If the state isn’t working for you, then I can’t do anything about it since I only use the info Google provides and nothing else. It seems to create its confidence level based on how much light and movement there is and some other unspecified factors as well. I haven’t had the chance to use it during the night yet so I’m not sure how well it works yet.

There may be some downsides to the implementation here, as this hasn’t been fully tested according to João– which does mean that some of the actual sleep tracking may need to be tweaked in future Tasker builds.

You can check out the full Tasker 5.12.3 beta build changelog below:

Added Sleeping state: track your sleep with Tasker

state: track your sleep with Tasker Added helper in HTTP Request action’s Headers field to easily set commonly used headers

action’s field to easily set commonly used headers Added ADB Wifi helper for easy setup of permission granting/revoking commands

helper for easy setup of permission granting/revoking commands Made the Monospace-not-wrapped text in certain input fields optional (Preferences > UI)

Fix Tick event not working reliably if the screen is off on some devices

event not working reliably if the screen is off on some devices Try to fix clipboard change sensing on Android 11 on some specific devices

If you search for something like Perform when adding an action and you have some tasks with the word “perform” in them, don’t use them to autofill the Perform Task ‘s Name field

when adding an action and you have some tasks with the word “perform” in them, don’t use them to autofill the ‘s Name field Don’t show structured global variables with . in their name in the VARS tab

Now when reading a structured output, if there’s no match and the variable has been marked as a structured variable, it’ll correctly evaluate in the “If Not Set” condition. If you use the variable with structure access, the literal value will be used.

When reading HTML structure with the square bracket notation use curly braces for attribute matching eg. {attr=value} instead of [attr=value]

Allow using an empty key when accessing a structured variable, eg. %json[]

Check if a variable is of the specific type used in the “Set Variable Structure Type” action

Fixed crash when adding certain events/states

Fixed using setLocal() function in Scene WebView for project/profile/task variables

Fixed setting project/profile/task variables from the “Java Function” action

Fixed bug where if you select the “Perform Task” action based on a search for a task name, the priority would be incorrectly initiated to 5 instead of %priority

Try to fix external SD card or USB OTG on Android 11+. Not fully working yet.

The Tasker 5.12.3 beta with all of the sleep tracking features should be available via the Google Play Store, but you can already grab the APK file here. Alternatively, you can sign up for the beta here.

