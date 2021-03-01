In addition to the Pixel Feature Drop, the March security patch contains nine functional updates that address some bugs, including one longstanding one, on the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G.

All current Pixel phones (3/XL, 3a/XL, 4/XL, 4a, 4a 5G, and 5) get a fix for Android Auto disconnecting in “certain scenarios,” and a patch for heads-up notifications not appearing for starred contacts in Do Not Disturb mode. Similarly, all phones get a kernel update.

Meanwhile, the 4a — along with the other 2020 phones — get a fix for an “issue causing full screen display to appear chopped in certain use cases.” The remaining three updates are just for the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

There’s notably a fix for the battery indicator percentage getting stuck, which has been a known bug since October. There’s also a solution for auto-rotate response not working and another to “prevent missed call notifications.”

The Pixel 5’s March update is rolling out now with the Feature Drop and other security fixes.

