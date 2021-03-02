YouTube Music begins testing a ‘Library Tracks’ playlist

The evolution of YouTube Music continues with the music streaming service adding a new “Library Tracks” playlist for some users out there that collates your entire music library into one large listenable collection.

Spotted by users over on the /r/YouTubeMusic subreddit (h/t XDA), unfortunately, it looks as though the Library Tracks playlist is still very much in the testing phase as it doesn’t appear for many people out there. Or if it does, it will 404 when trying to launch on desktop or web browser. Oddly, /u/Iordbrack was able to download their 1,350 track playlist for offline playback and listening.

When playing a song from the library and later on in my history I found this item “Library Tracks” which is an automatic playlist with all the songs in my library, however this playlist cannot be viewed because it gives a 404 error, but it is possible to download it initially and view it offline. /u/Iordbrack

It doesn’t looks as though it pulls from any uploaded tracks or transferred your Google Play Music library, which is odd as you’d expect to see some uploaded content as part of this playlist. This does mean that the Library Track playlist might not be the “one-stop shop” for your entire YouTube Music audio. It’s not immediately clear if this playlist will be affected by the 5,000-track limit imposed upon standard YT Music playlists.

Despite a few question marks, there really isn’t anything else unique about this auto-generated YouTube Playlist, save the Library Tracks element:

Being able to download all of your music in one playlist is highly requested, which is what we’d hope a playlist such as this would achieve. We guess we’ll just have to wait a little longer for YouTube Music to bring full feature parity with Google Play Music. That said, if you have spotted the Library Tracks playlist appearing in your own YouTube Music account, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

More on YouTube Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: