Internet quality can greatly vary around the world, with Google hoping to expand who can participate in video calls with a Meet Global Dialing subscription.

The Google Meet Global Dialing subscription, which is not actually structured like a subscription, enables “outbound calls to global destinations and dial-in to meetings from more countries.” Organizations just pay per-minute rates for calls with admins able to leverage the existing Google Voice audit log to breakdown and monitor usage.

Enable users to dial out to more than 100 countries directly from a Meet call. This is currently only available to 2 countries.

Increase the number of countries users can dial in from to over 80, with more countries coming soon.

End users can quickly dial and add people to meetings, as well as take advantage of the “Call Me” feature to route audio through their phones. Dialing in is also useful for those with limited bandwidth connections or mobile.

Note that, if you purchase Google Workspace through a reseller, your reseller must also be based in one of those countries to be eligible for the subscription.

The Google Meet Global Dialing subscription is currently live in the US, Canada, UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Ireland, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Austria, and Belgium for the following tiers:

Available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Nonprofits, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers

