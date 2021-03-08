Google has rolled out a new wallpaper collection to Chromebooks called “Imaginary” that adds 12 colorful new images to Chrome OS. Each background contains a fun, digitally-sculpted scene.
The wallpapers, which were designed by digital artist Leo Natsume, are made up of clay people or personified things in a variety of scenes and situations. They are titled as follows:
- The Savanna’s Band
- All in Bloom
- Best friends
- Next Level!
- Castle of Imagination
- Goal
- New Dance
- Reading and Dreaming
- The Date
- Hanging Around
- Creator and Robot
- Birthday Memento
To apply one, simply right click the desktop on your Chromebook and select “Set wallpaper,” then choose “Imaginary” in the side menu. The new collection appears beneath “Landscapes” and above “Element.” This is a server-side rollout that should be available for all Chromebook models, so if you don’t see it right away, try reopening the wallpaper picker or restarting your laptop.
They join Cityscapes, Landscapes, Element, Made by Canvas, Collage, Composition, Leisure, Dessert time, Colors, Illustrations, Art, and Solid colors.
Natsume has previously collaborated on campaigns with companies like Facebook and Adobe. With a smooth, clay-like style, he creates a diverse cast of people, animals, monsters, fruits, and vegetables. This particular collection seems to center around happy moments and bursts of energy.
