The OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus Nord with some notable fixes and the February 2021 security patch in tow.

After rolling out the stable Android 11 update just a few weeks ago for the first properly affordable OnePlus device, the latest Open Beta build was confirmed over on the official forums. It’s aimed directly at the people who are happy to run often unstable software.

With that in mind, the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 build comes with mainly fixes for common problems such as Calculator UI some of the dark mode elements, plus crashes for the File Manager when unzipping files or folders. It’s a fairly standard bug-fixing update, but the February 2021 security patch is the only notable addition. You can check out the full changelog below:

System Fixed the issue where Work-Life Balance does not display full information in the Quick Settings Fixed the flashback issue with the Quick Settings when enabling the Location Fixed the small probability issue that the documents in the Lockbox may disappear Fixed the issue that the Privacy Policy page is displayed abnormally if the device is in Dark Mode Fixed the issue that the fast charging sound is too loud Fixed the issue with the Calculator that the UI where results are showed is displayed abnormally Fixed the issue with the abnormal display of Calculator button size Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02 Improved system stability

File Manager Fixed the issue that the File Manager may crash when stopping the unzipping process

OnePlus Community Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the OnePlus Community when entering the Profile page



You should be able get the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 update right now, provided you’re already enrolled on the Beta program. It can be grabbed via Oxygen Updater if you simply can’t wait to get updated.

