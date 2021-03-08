OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 rolls out OnePlus Nord w/ February patch, more

- Mar. 8th 2021 3:07 am PT

0

The OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus Nord with some notable fixes and the February 2021 security patch in tow.

After rolling out the stable Android 11 update just a few weeks ago for the first properly affordable OnePlus device, the latest Open Beta build was confirmed over on the official forums. It’s aimed directly at the people who are happy to run often unstable software.

With that in mind, the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 build comes with mainly fixes for common problems such as Calculator UI some of the dark mode elements, plus crashes for the File Manager when unzipping files or folders. It’s a fairly standard bug-fixing update, but the February 2021 security patch is the only notable addition. You can check out the full changelog below:

  • System
    • Fixed the issue where Work-Life Balance does not display full information in the Quick Settings
    • Fixed the flashback issue with the Quick Settings when enabling the Location
    • Fixed the small probability issue that the documents in the Lockbox may disappear
    • Fixed the issue that the Privacy Policy page is displayed abnormally if the device is in Dark Mode
    • Fixed the issue that the fast charging sound is too loud
    • Fixed the issue with the Calculator that the UI where results are showed is displayed abnormally
    • Fixed the issue with the abnormal display of Calculator button size
    • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02
    • Improved system stability
  • File Manager
    • Fixed the issue that the File Manager may crash when stopping the unzipping process
  • OnePlus Community
    • Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the OnePlus Community when entering the Profile page

You should be able get the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 update right now, provided you’re already enrolled on the Beta program. It can be grabbed via Oxygen Updater if you simply can’t wait to get updated.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus makes smartphones that rival other flagship handsets with more budget-friendly price tags.
OxygenOS

OxygenOS
OnePlus Nord

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL