The latest update to Google’s Home companion app is rolling out on Android and iOS this morning. Besides Home 2.34 adding support for the 2nd-gen Nest Hub, the Google/Nest Wifi experience gets a big update with network usage graphs.

Google/Nest WiFi usage data

Tapping the round Wi-Fi button in the top shortcuts row still opens the same page as before. However, opening the Network card provides a new “speed and usage” section to complement “Previous speed tests” — which now shows 15 results instead of just six.

Graphs for download and upload show the “Real time usage” of your Google/Nest Wifi network with slick animations as live data loads. “Usage” is displayed as a bar graph with 1-, 7-, and 30-day increments. Meanwhile, you can also see real-time network information on a per-device level. From the main network page, select a phone, tablet, computer, streaming device, etc. to see that breakdown. An Info tab houses “device information” that was previously displayed as a pop-up.

These Nest Wifi usage graphs were previously a big omission for the Google Home app. That information was only available in the old Google Wifi client, which is now ripe for deprecation. Last year, Home added advanced Wifi settings and the ability to import existing networks.

Nest Hub (2nd-gen) support

Google Home 2.34 also adds support for the new Nest Hub that was announced this morning and its Sleep Sensing capability, which is named “twilight” internally.

<string name=”gae_twilight_disturbance_opt_in_title”>Track sound events like your coughing or snoring</string> <string name=”gae_twilight_opt_in_body”>Track your sleep, breathing, and the light and temperature in the room to better understand your sleep</string> <string name=”gae_twilight_opt_in_footer”>”Your Nest Hub does not have a camera. It uses %1$s’s low-power radar to detect movement and breathing. No distinguishable images of your body or face are generated or used for Sleep Sensing with Motion Sense.”</string> <string name=”gae_twilight_personalized_suggestions_title”>Get personalized sleep suggestions from Google Fit</string> <string name=”quick_gestures_consent_bottom_sheet_header_1_para_1″>Quick Gestures use %1$s to allow you to control your Nest Hub with hand motions instead of touching your device. If you turn this feature on, anyone with access to your device can use it, for example, by tapping the air in front of the display to play and pause media, or by swiping to dismiss ringing timers and alarms.</string>

Google Workspace warnings

When a user requests to join your home through a Google Workspace email, the app has added strings that will warn how that account’s administrators will have access to your network. This warning is aimed at businesses rather than Workspace/G Suite domains that you own.

<string name=”dasher_description_administrator_can_remove_access”>Your administrators can also disable your ability to access Nest devices and services at any time.</string> <string name=”dasher_description_administrator_full_access”>The administrator of this account will be able to have full access to this home using this account\u2019s username and password.</string> <string name=”dasher_description_joining_home_not_recommended”><b>Joining a home using a corporate Google Workspace account with external administrators is not recommended.</b></string>

Version 2.34 of Google Home is rolling out now via the Play Store and iOS App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: