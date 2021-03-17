All of today’s best deals are highlighted by unlocked Motorola Android smartphones from $120. Those price cuts are also joined by Hisense’s 55-inch Android 4K TV at $480 and a collection of Anker Android accessories from $12. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score Motorola Android smartphones from $120

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Moto G Stylus 128GB Android Smartphone for $260. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, is the best we’ve seen in all of 2021 so far, and comes within $10 of our previous mention.

Moto G Stylus packs a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display alongside two-day battery life and 128GB of onboard storage. Around back there’s a 48MP triple camera system and living up to the name, Motorola completes the package with an integrated stylus for taking notes, drawing, and more. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review. Shop some additional Moto smartphones from $120 here.

Hisense’s 55-inch Android 4K TV falls to $480

Amazon offers the Hisense 55H8G Quantum Series 55-inch Android 4K UHDTV for $480. Typically fetching $600, this model just recently dropped to $530 and is now down an extra $50 to match our previous mention for the second-best price to date.

Centered around an Android TV experience, you’ll be able to pull up content from YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and other services alongside access to Chromecast features, Google Assistant integration, and more. A 55-inch panel with Quantum Dot delivers 4K HDR picture quality, and there’s even a built-in Dolby Atmos speaker system. A pair of HDMI ports round out the package.

Anker’s workout-ready Life P2 Earbuds go on sale

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is launching a new collection of deals today as we make our way through the week. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds at $34. Down from $45, today’s offer saves you 24%, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time at this price.

These true wireless earbuds arrive with a workout-ready design, thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and of course, no cord to get in the way. That’s alongside up to 40-hour playback with the charging case and fast pairing features.

