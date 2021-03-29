The latest Google Photos AI-powered Memories collection is now highlighting gigs, concerts, and outdoor shows as part of the “In the spotlight” collection — as if the lack of festivals across the globe isn’t depressing enough on its own.

This latest collection was spotted by Android Police, but despite having plenty of concert and gig image in my own Google Photos library, the “In the spotlight” collection is absent on my account. However, it looks as though this latest collection is pulling images that include spotlights and strobe lighting rather than the musicians doing their thing on stage.

Given how few public events have taken place throughout 2020 and early 2021, the “In the spotlight” collection should serve as a timely reminder that vaccine rollouts might help return things to “normality” again in the not-too-distant future.

image: Android Police

image: Android Police

image: Android Police

As we have mentioned, even with plenty of concert images in our own Google Photos libraries, the “In the spotlight” collection still isn’t visible, so it’s likely a case-by-case basis. Or we’ve just misinterpreted the base requirements for what Google’s AI-powered choices require to be selected. That said, the collections are a still an awesome way to surface images you might have otherwise never given a second thought after taking them — potentially — years or months ago.

Provided you do have some images that meet the criteria, Google Photos should soon start rolling out the “In the spotlight” collection on your personal accounts over the coming days. So now might be the time to check the app for yourself.

More on Google Photos:

