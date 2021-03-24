A brand-new addition to the growing Google Photos Memories collections might have you gasping for a beer as it highlights the best pulled pints and potentially saying “cheers.”

We’ve seen Google Photos introduce new Memories collections in various flavors, but beer has been a notable absentee. The “Cheers” collection has just popped up so that you can admire the best “drops” you’ve happened to take a photo of.

As someone that has an odd obsession with the “perfect pint,” this is an ideal way to showcase some of the best beers I’ve personally captured and documented throughout my travels. The criteria for the “Cheers” collection should be fairly obvious, although most beers we’ve seen are in various shaped beer recepticles, it can distinguish bottles and even cans.

Google Photos is definitely teasing us with the “Cheers” collection, as restrictions mean that heading to the pub/bar for a quick pint or swift beer is not something many of us can do around the globe at present. If anything, it just whets the appetite for when things slowly start to reopen.











The accuracy of some of the identification is actually very impressive, even blurry photos from numerous nights out under the influence have been picked up — at least in my own library. It doesn’t look like cocktails or shots are picked up though, meaning that Google Photos is definitely a beer-drinker rather than a fancy cocktail sipper.

If you’re partial to a pint of beer, then you might want to check out Google Photos latest Memories collection to see a highlight of your best cheers-worthy snaps.

