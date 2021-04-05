Assuming a normal release schedule in 2021, the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G are nearing the end of their retail availabilities, though that’s not stopping Google from releasing an official comparison video today.

Google released the Pixel 4a in mid-August, while the Pixel 4a (5G) launched in early November. Assuming a normal yearlong availability period, the phones still have a few months to them. The “Which is right for you: Pixel 4a vs Pixel 4a with 5G?” — alternate name in use — video presents the choice as a Search query. Set against a beach and ocean backdrop, it starts by comparing the screen size, with the 4a 5G’s 6.2-inch panel having a 14% advantage over the 5.8-inch 4a.

The wide-angle camera is the next comparison point, followed by a quick explainer about 5G. Google focuses on having a Duo video call while sharing your screen. On the battery front, the bigger phone is touted on having 23% more battery (3,140 vs 3,885 mAh). The only real point in favor of the smaller phone is a $349 versus $499 price difference.

This video reflects how Google has been pushing Pixel 4a shoppers to the 4a 5G with a Store revamp since December. Information about the 4a 5G — a standalone entry still exists — was tacked on to the 4a’s listing. Google presumably benefits from selling a more expensive device, while it aids new cellular adoption.

Meanwhile, the release of this Pixel 4a versus 4a 5G comparison in early April is a bit odd. Renders of a phone that’s being called the “Pixel 5a” have already leaked. It looks exactly like the 4a 5G and should have the same capabilities. However, it’s unclear whether it will feature 5G connectivity.

Then again, the last year has impacted inventory, with alternate colors (Barely Blue and Clearly White) not coming until much later.

