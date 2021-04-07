All of today’s best deals kick off with an Amazon low on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at $100. You’ll also be able to save on the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 at $366 and the Moto One 5G Ace Smartphone for $190. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are down to $100

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $100. Normally fetching $120 these days, like you’ll find on other styles, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings and matches the Amazon all-time low.

Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ deliver 11 hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the Qi-enabled case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Aware sound feature cuts out distracting audio to round out the feature set here, making them a notable alternative to the brand’s flagship Galaxy Buds Pro.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 falls to new low at $366

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 13-inch Chromebook Flex 5 for $366. Normally fetching $410, today’s offer amounts to $44 in savings, marks only the second notable price cut, and is a new all-time low.

Lenovo’s latest Chromebook Flex 5 enters with a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen display and folding 2-in-1 design that makes it just as ideal for typing up notes as it is binging Netflix. Its 64GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM pairs with a 10th Gen. i3 processor, 10-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a fairly versatile selection of I/O. Some highlights include a pair of USB-C ports and USB-A.

Moto One 5G Ace Smartphone hits $190

Best Buy is currently offering the Moto One 5G Ace 128GB Android Smartphone for $190. Normally fetching $400, today’s offer undercuts Amazon’s competing discount by $190, saves you over 52%, and marks a new all-time low.

Having just launched at the start of the year, the latest budget-focused flagship offering from Motorola arrives to take on the Pixel 4a with a 6.7-inch 1080p display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor. Alongside two-day battery life, you’ll be able to count on 5G connectivity as well as 128GB of storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card. To round out the package, there’s also a triple sensor 48MP camera array and fingerprint scanner around back.

