With the Galaxy S21 series in our rear-view mirror and likely months to go until it’s time for new foldables, Samsung’s teaser tonight has us scratching our heads. Samsung just announced a new Galaxy Unpacked event for April 2021, teasing something “powerful.”

Without revealing much, Samsung’s teaser confirms that a Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on April 28, 2021, specifically at 10 a.m. ET. The event will be livestreamed, and the company released a trailer below.

Given the timing, it’s tough to know what this could be. We thought perhaps it could be a laptop, but the size of the box in the teaser as well as the person holding it up towards the end hints that it’s either a smartphone or a tablet. If it’s a phone, it’d almost certainly have to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 2, as those are the only flagship-tier smartphones Samsung has in its remaining 2021 lineup.

Despite the look of the trailer, it’s almost certain that this event is teasing new laptops. A previous leak from @Evleaks pinned an April date for “PC Unpacked.” Last month, Blass also leaked images of the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. An event from Samsung is certainly exciting and could lead to some other releases, maybe even the company’s next Galaxy Watch, but that’s all speculation at this point.

