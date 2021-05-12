Hublot has released yet another overpriced Wear OS-powered smartwatch this time just ahead of the Euro 2020 — technically 2021 due to COVID-19 postponement — Championships. The Hublot Big Bang e UEFA Euro 2020 also includes an NFT for the first 200 buyers.

The luxury watchmaker is no stranger to football/soccer, with limited-edition watches being the norm for previous tournaments — including the 2018 World Cup and even the Premier League. The Hublot Big Bang e UEFA Euro 2020 edition is simply a continuation of the Big Bang e design but with some minor tweaks here and there.

In terms of design, the bezel on the Big Bang e watch is emblazoned with the flags of the 12 host nations for the tournament. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and venue changes, not all of these nations will now be represented at EURO 2020 though. The rest of the design follows the familiar Big Bang model aesthetic and comes with a 42mm case in Black Magic. There is a 1.2-inch 390×390 pixel AMOLED display that is coated in sapphire crystal, while the Big Bang e UEFA Euro 2020 smartwatch also includes a push-button on the rotary crown. This is used to activate its functions.





Let’s talk hardware, though, as a luxury watch such as this should come with high-end internals, right? Nope. The Hublot Big Bang e UEFA Euro 2020 edition packs in the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 – yes, very outdated – 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. The battery capacity is 300mAh, which Hublot claims requires two and a half hours to fully charge.

The upside is that this watch is limited to just 1,000 units, so at least only the 1% will be rinsed by the Swiss watchmaker. But because this isn’t gimmicky enough, the first 200 buyers of the Big Bang e UEFA Euro 2020 model will receive an NFT or nun-fungible token. This will contain an excerpt from the Hublot Fusion Podcast. Yep, gotta tick all those gimmick boxes before shipping off to people too wealthy to understand that this might not be a fun watch to actually use.

If you have a spare $5,800 lying around, you can grab the Big Bang e UEFA Euro 2020 watch direct from Hublot’s website.

