Last March, Google announced a “Works With Chromebook” program to certify and badge accessories for Chrome OS. The latest peripheral to come out of this certification is docking stations.

The “Works With” program ensures that devices have been “validated to work seamlessly with current and future Chrome OS devices.” There are three aspects of these Chromebook docking stations, starting with automatic firmware updates. Chrome OS 90 added support for updating the firmware on these accessories alongside your computer.

In the last year, we’ve seen 27 partners develop peripherals for the program, creating hundreds of certified products.

Docking stations will be available in a smaller size that supports one external HDMI display for those in need of a “more compact, travel-friendly docking solution.” There will also be larger units capable of driving up to 3 external displays via HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C.

Lastly, corporate buyers can benefit from the docks also working with Mac and Windows:

Many organizations have mixed device fleets that span platforms, so while these docking stations have been designed for Chrome OS, they’re also compatible with Windows and macOS devices.

Chromebook docking stations will be launching “over the coming months.” Partners include Targus, Hyper, Acer, Belkin, StarTech․com, and more. The first ones announced are from Hyper and will be available in August:

HyperDrive 5-port USB-C Hub for Chromebook ($79.99)

HDMI 4K30Hz, Gigabit Ethernet, 2 x USB-A, and USB-C Power Delivery 60W

HyperDrive 14-port USB-C Docking Station for Chromebook ($239.99)

2 x HDMI 4K60Hz, 2 x DP 4K60Hz, USB-C 4K60Hz 10Gbps, USB-C 10Gbps, USB-C Upstream PD 65W, 3 x USB-A 10Gbps, 2 x USB-A 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm Audio Jack, DC 135W





