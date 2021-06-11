Nvidia GeForce Now is technically free, but the Priority tier makes it a far better experience. As a special promotion during E3 2021, GeForce Now will offer its upper tier for free for a limited time.

Introducing Bandwidth, 9to5Google’s weekly look at cloud gaming outside of Google Stadia. We’ll take a look at the biggest news regarding Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and more. Come back every Friday to see new games and more and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

GeForce Now E3 promo and new games

As a special promotion for E3, GeForce Now will unlock its Priority Tier for all players who sign up between now and June 15. Anyone who signs up during that time period gets three days of access to the faster access that usually costs $9.99/month. Priority Access offers faster access to streaming and RTX graphics. Through June 17, Nvidia is also offering three free months of Priority access to anyone who buys a Shield TV during that time.

Along with the E3 promo, Nvidia also announced that 13 new games are available on GeForce Now this week.

Microsoft announces the next step for xCloud

Xbox also made some big announcements regarding its xCloud streaming this week. Microsoft confirmed a behind-the-scenes upgrade that bases xCloud streams on the Xbox Series X instead of Xbox One S. Further, Xbox Game Pass streaming will soon be supported in Apple’s Safari browser on macOS and iOS. An app is also in development to bring Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to smart TVs as well as an Xbox Streaming Stick for a less expensive way to stream Xbox games on a TV that doesn’t require a full console.

