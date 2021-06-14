If you’re heavily into cryptocurrencies, we have good news as you can now add your Coinbase card to your Google Pay account for wireless payments.

Given the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, it might not be wise to actually do this and spend a specific digital currency only to have it explode in value. That said, you still have the option of adding your Coinbase card to your Google Pay account should you wish.

As spotted by Android Police, Coinbase confirmed in a blog post over a week ago that their digital and physical cards are now supported by Google Pay and Apple Pay. The Visa debit card is not available to everyone just yet — even if you do already have an active Coinbase account and trade regularly. You will need to join a waitlist to get a physical card, which you can join here.

You can now use your Coinbase Card with Apple Pay and Google Pay to make it even easier to spend crypto¹ at home and on the go. Starting this week, we’ll invite select US customers off the waitlist to begin earning up to 4% back in crypto rewards². If you’re already on the waitlist for Coinbase Card, you’ll soon receive an invitation to apply. If you’re not on the waitlist, join here.

Once you are approved for a Coinbase card, you’ll be able to link to your Google Pay and Apple Pay account before your physical card even arrives. Transactions will just appear on your account just as they would with a “traditional” card issued by a bank or credit union.

At present, only those in the US will be able to add their Coinbase card to their Google or Apple Pay account, with selected customers even getting 4% back in crypto rewards for every eligible purchase. However, there is a 2.5% fee when making each and every payment using this card. Again, if you’re savvy, you know this could end up being an expensive way to pay for everyday items.

