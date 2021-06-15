Over the past few years, Google Fiber has been replacing legacy aspects of its service and streamlining. The latest allows Fiber TV customers that own a dedicated box to upgrade to a Chromecast with Google TV.

The “Fiber TV Upgrade” program involves replacing every Fiber TV Box you have with a free Chromecast with Google TV. Your old router (Network Box) will also be replaced with a Google Wifi at no additional cost.

You’ll stop paying Google for Fiber TV, which started at $105/month and offered mobile apps. Each additional box required you to pay a $10/month equipment fee with the old experience providing access to Netflix and Vudu, and offering a more traditional DVR. The last Fiber TV Box was introduced in 2016 with 4K streaming.

This continues the move away from Google Fiber directly offering television service in lieu of recommending members subscribe to YouTube TV, FuboTV, Philo, or Sling directly.

Google started testing this upgrade in Huntsville, Alabama in February, and it’s now bringing the program to all existing Fiber TV customers in every Fiber city. You can contact a Google Fiber support representative to get started.

