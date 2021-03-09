Back in May, chat.google.com received a Progressive Web App to replace the previous desktop client. The Google Chat Electron app will stop working at the end of March with users encouraged to upgrade now.

If you or your users are still using the old version of desktop Google Chat, you should upgrade to the new desktop Chat app before March 30 to minimize any potential disruption.

Starting last month, existing users of the old Electron app were served with banners prompting them to install the new PWA by visiting Google Chat in Chrome.

Regardless of whether the new Chat app is installed, users will be able to use Chat on the web at chat.google.com or within Gmail, if permitted by their admin.

The PWA is more secure with auto-updates ensuring users are always on the latest version. It’s also easier to distribute for admins and more widely available across desktop platforms. Since last year, Google has recommended that companies uninstall the existing Electron based app and/or ask users to remove it.

More about Google Chat:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: