You can now buy the Fitbit Luxe from the Google Store

The Fitbit Luxe was announced in mid-April but did not go on sale until earlier this month, and it’s now available at the Google Store. One advantage of buying direct is taking advantage of Google One cashback.

The Luxe is Fitbit’s latest tracker but the first with a color screen after years of white/blue against a dark background. There are no buttons for a truly solid-state device with everything handled through taps, while there’s a vibration monitor for feedback and the alarm.

The UI is more similar to smartwatches than past fitness trackers. A swipe up lets you see stats, while going down shows key controls like Do Not Disturb (DND), sleep mode, manual/auto screen wake, and water lock, as well as the settings app. Swiping left/right lets you access “apps” for Notifications, Exercise, Relax (guided breathing), Alarms, and Timers.

Sensors include a 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor, and red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2). The housing is made of stainless steel to mimic a chic bracelet with Fitbit going hard after this “jewelry design” market.

Battery life is rated at seven days with a magnetic charger that’s obviously different from all past units, while it’s water resistant up to 50M for swimming.

At $149.95, it’s $20 more expensive than the Fitbit Charge 4, which features built-in GPS, while $99.95 gets you the Inspire 2, though it uses a bad clip-on charger. Meanwhile, for $30 more, you can get last generation’s Versa 2. Fitbit’s most expensive smartwatch is the $299.95 Sense.

The Luxe is available in three color combos: Black (band)/Graphite (body), Lunar White/Soft Gold, and Orchid/Platinum. The two latter colors see polished stainless steel Luxe units versus a more matte finish. The Fitbit Luxe is available in the following Google Store countries:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: