9to5Google Daily 687: Fuchsia OS gets a new logo, July Pixel update set to arrive later than usual, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google’s Fuchsia OS is getting a new logo
- Google rolling out the July security update to Pixel phones later than usual next week
- Stadia for Android TV scores 50K downloads in less than two weeks
- Google Play System update install progress now displayed under boot animation
