Google’s Fuchsia OS is getting a new logo

A new trademark filing reveals that Google’s recently released Fuchsia OS is getting a new yet still familiar-looking logo.

As Google’s larger projects evolve, their logos will often steadily evolve, too. For example, despite having the same basic design, the difference between the original logo for Chrome and the logo we have today is night and day. More recently, Android also got a logo redesign, changing the shade of green, among other things.

For as long as the project has been visible to the public, Fuchsia has used the same logo, consisting of a lopsided figure eight with another circle surrounding the larger portion. While charming in its simplicity, the logo doesn’t exactly fit in with Google’s other public projects.

Now, Fuchsia is the latest major Google project to get a redesigned logo. According to a new US Trademark filing, Google is looking to trademark a new logo that is “intended to cover the categories of operating system software.” In the logo itself, we find an illustration of a mobius strip, which according to the filing is intended to be shaped after a lowercase letter “f.”

Fuchsia’s old logo

Fuchsia’s new logo for 2021

Notably, nothing in the filing explicitly calls out that this is intended for use with the Fuchsia project. However, the mobius strip design seems suitably similar to Fuchsia’s current logo, at least in spirit, while the “f” shape could point to the first letter of “Fuchsia.”

We’ve reached out to Google, and they confirmed to us that it is indeed the new logo for the Fuchsia project. For now, though, the logo does not seem to be in use in the source code or in any of the project’s public websites.

With Fuchsia OS now on select Google Nest devices in the wild, it only makes sense that Google would be preparing for the project to have a friendlier public image. The company has also been trying to draw developers into contributing to the Fuchsia open source project since December, and a new logo is a small, positive step toward drawing in potentially interested people.

What do you think of Google’s new logo for the Fuchsia OS project? Let us know down in the comments.

