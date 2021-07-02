Live TV streaming services are incredibly popular nowadays, and one of the better options out there is FuboTV. The service has been supported on Android TV for a while now, but this week, support has quietly been extended to allow Google TV to better integrate with FuboTV’s library.

Rolling out at least over the past 48 hours, FuboTV has appeared on Google TV devices as the latest service the platform can pull recommendations and show as an option for finding TV shows and movies. You’ll need a paid subscription to FuboTV to get things up and running, though. Notably, if you sign into Fubo with your Google account directly, you only have to hit a toggle to complete account linking.

Once FuboTV is linked to your Google TV profile, you can search for TV shows and movies as you usually would, and Fubo may show as an option for streaming certain pieces of content. As far as we can tell in our brief testing so far, the integration works for Fubo’s on-demand library for shows and movies but does not yet work for live content.





It also looks like Fubo does not support the “Live” tab on Google’s homescreen like YouTube TV and Sling TV do. We’ve reached out to Google for clarification on the full breadth of Fubo integration, but the company wasn’t immediately available for comment. FuboTV does not appear as an option in the Google TV app on Android.

This expansion marks the 33rd streaming service supported by Google TV so far, a list that continues to grow. You can sign up for FuboTV here.

