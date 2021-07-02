Despite it being the highest-end Samsung phone, the Galaxy S21 Ultra doesn’t exactly come in a breadth of color options. Today, a new option is joining the fray with the Galaxy S21 Ultra launching in a new Navy Blue variant.

Available today, the Galaxy S21 Ultra can be purchased unlocked in a new fully Navy Blue color variant. Technically, Navy Blue has been an option for the Ultra for quite some time, but only through Samsung’s website and with a customized camera module. Those custom variants no longer appear to be available.

The Navy Blue Galaxy S21 Ultra is the same device under the hood, but with this new Navy Blue with a matte finish to the glass. This variant is entirely exclusive to Best Buy much like the “Aura Blue” Galaxy S20+ from last year.

You can order this new Galaxy S21 Ultra today at Best Buy. Pricing hits the usual $1,199, but Best Buy will drop that by $200 if you activate the device through your carrier. Samsung has not confirmed any plans to release this color outside of the US.

