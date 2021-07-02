Android updates are often the butt of jokes, but things are slowly getting much better. Samsung is among the best in the business nowadays when it comes to rolling out Android updates, and now, the company is rolling out the July 2021 security update to its Galaxy lineup. Here’s the full list.

Samsung started the rollout of its July 2021 security update on June 30, roughly a week before the first Monday of July when Google will release the list of core security issues that this patch fixes. Samsung also has yet to release the list of security patches with this update.

However, we do know one thing that the update addresses. Last month, Google confirmed that Samsung would be shipping a fix for Android Auto problems with its July 2021 security update. The fix is set to stop an issue that caused Android Auto to crash whenever the device was unlocked in any way.

Which Samsung devices are getting the July 2021 security update? The list from Samsung is, as usual, pretty hefty. As of July 1, Samsung is rolling out monthly patches to nearly 40 devices including five Enterprise devices. A further 61 devices are getting quarterly updates and 44 are getting biannual updates.

Starting this month, this list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S Series

Samsung kicked off this latest security update starting on one of its most popular series, the Galaxy S lineup. The update first debuted on the Galaxy S10 on June 30 in the Czech Republic. Just a day later, the update expanded to the rest of the Galaxy S10 series in other parts of Europe including Italy, Austria, and Switzerland. The update was also released in South Korea on the same day.

Galaxy S10 — G973FXXSBFUF3 (Released first in Czech Republic)

— G973FXXSBFUF3 (Released first in Czech Republic) Galaxy S10+ — G975FXXSBFUF3 (Released first in Europe)

— G975FXXSBFUF3 (Released first in Europe) Galaxy S10e — G970FXXSBFUF3 (Released first in Europe)

— G970FXXSBFUF3 (Released first in Europe) Galaxy S10 5G — G977BXXS8FUF3 (Released first in Europe)

Galaxy Foldables

While Samsung has several newer foldables on the market, the July 2021 security patch was released on the original Galaxy Fold before any others. The update first launched in France.

Galaxy Fold — F900FXXS5EUF3 (Released first in France)

Galaxy Tablets

The first Samsung tablet to get the July 2021 security patch is, ironically, the Android 9-running Galaxy Tab Active 2. So far, no other tablets have been updated with the latest patch.

Galaxy Tab Active 2 — T395NKOSCCUF2 (Released first in Asia)

Galaxy A Series

As of July 2nd, no Galaxy A devices have widely received the July 2021 security update from Samsung. Check this page soon for more information.

Galaxy Note Series

As of July 2, no Galaxy Note devices have widely received the July 2021 security update from Samsung. Check this page soon for more information.

Galaxy F and M Series

As of July 2, no Galaxy F or Galaxy M devices have widely received the July 2021 security update from Samsung. Check this page soon for more information.

Galaxy J Series

As of July 2, no Galaxy A devices have widely received the July 2021 security update from Samsung. Check this page soon for more information.

This article was last updated on July 2.

More Samsung News:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: