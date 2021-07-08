Poll: What color Pixel 6 would you love to see?

If we take the Pixel 6 renders at face value, the design will be a huge talking point, but we’re still unsure of what colors we might end up seeing.

Google has a solid track record of colorful devices and associated hardware. It often puts a twist on colors we might not have thought would work on an everyday piece of technology. The only downside to the Pixel series has been that while the available color options are usually pretty solid, a lack of wider color options has always felt a little disappointing — especially when Apple and Samsung offer flagships in what feels like a never-ending array of color options.

We don’t yet know what colors Google has settled on for the Pixel 6. The early renders are pretty striking, and we’re sure the red, black, and white design would be very welcome by fans. However, the other options are still shrouded in mystery at this stage. The Pixel 5 felt very different to the Pixel 4 and the loud colors offered. That said, the Sorta Sage model is particularly attractive, especially as green smartphones were popular throughout 2020 with OnePlus, Apple, and Samsung offering good-looking green devices.







You might not want a phone that stands out, so in that case you might dislike the Pixel 4’s limited Oh So Orange offering. Maybe we’ll see some louder two-tone colors on the Pixel 6 this time around? We’re sure that the Panda Pixel 2 XL has a special place in the hearts of fans, and we’d really love to see a 2021 edition of that iconic colorway.

Inspired by our colleagues over at 9to5Mac, we’re wondering what color options you’d most like to see the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro be offered in. We’d love to see Google’s take on a red smartphone, but another Really Blue iteration would likely be a popular choice. The matte black Pixel 4a and 4a 5G were also quite striking in a minimal sort of way.

More on Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: