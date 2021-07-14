Deals: OnePlus 8 smartphone drops to $369, Anker Liberty Air 2 Pro at $100, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone at $369. That’s on top of Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro Earbuds at $100 and the Samsung 9W Qi Charging Pad for $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Grab the previous-generation OnePlus 8 for $369

OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 8 128GB Android Smartphone for $369. Normally fetching $699, you’re looking at $330 in savings, as today’s offer comes within $20 of Prime Day to mark the second-best price to date. Even with the new OnePlus 9 series now available and on sale at $100 off, this discounted device is worth a look for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. You’ll enjoy a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate alongside Snapdragon 865 SOC, 128GB of storage, and 48MP rear camera array. Then with the OnePlus Buds Z, you’ll enjoy a true wireless design with 20-hour playback per charge. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro Earbuds down to $100

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro wireless earbuds for $100 in all colorways. That’s 23% or $30 off the regular $130 price tag and the lowest price we can find. We have seen the black and blue set go for slightly less on Amazon and Best Buy earlier this year, but this is a great chance to score them at a discount in any color you want.

Alongside “targeted” active noise cancellation via the Soundcore app, you’ll find HearID tech that “intelligently analyses your unique hearing profile and creates a tailor-made sound setup.” The included charging case supports up to 27-hours of wireless play time and is joined by a 6-mic array for taking calls as well as “drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers [that] offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.” You can learn more in our hands-on review.

Samsung 9W Qi Charging Pad falls to $30

Amazon is currently offering the latest Samsung 9W Wireless Charger for $30. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at 25% in savings, as today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As the most recent addition to Samsung’s stable of charging accessories, its 10W Qi pad delivers a compact way to refuel your handset without getting wires involved. A bundled wall adapter completes the package.

