Google Pixel foldable mentioned yet again as ultra-thin glass brings more foldables to life

Despite Samsung preparing its third generation of the idea, foldable smartphones are still very much in their early days and finding their footing. However, the market may soon see a boom in popularity as a new report mentions that the Google Pixel foldable among several other devices will be using ultra-thin glass.

The Elec reports this week that Samsung’s ultra-thin glass is finally going to be widely used in the second half of this year. Outside of Samsung’s own devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, at least five devices are reportedly set to use the screen technology.

Most notable in this lineup is the Google Pixel foldable, which we first reported on almost a year ago. This report doesn’t offer any further details, but mentions that the device will use ultra-thin glass over its 7.6-inch internal display, a detail that’s been previously reported. This mention alone is a good sign that Google is still on track to launch the device this year.

Beyond Google Pixel, foldables with ultra-thin glass coming in the not-too-distant future include some Chinese brands. That starts with Xiaomi, which will apparently adopt UTG on its upcoming Mi Mix Fold 2 and the 8.01-inch internal display on that device. Vivo, too, will apparently adopt UTG on the 8-inch display on a foldable coming in Q4 of this year. The upcoming “Honor Magic Fold” will also see UTG on its 8.03-inch display, but notably with the tech being applied to a panel from BOE instead of Samsung. An Oppo release coming in 2022 will also use UTG on its smaller 7.1-inch inner display.

Ultra-thin glass isn’t exactly a durability miracle for foldables, as we mentioned in our review of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, it does provide for a much more pleasent experience for the user. In effect, ultra-thin glass is helping these devices come to market and properly compete with Samsung.

