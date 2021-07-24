Google Groups gets a new logo following last year’s Material Theme redesign

Last year, Google gave its Groups discussion and mailing list service a complete revamp. Google Groups has now quietly gained a new, more modern logo.

This new logo is somewhat in the style of modern Workspace apps, though Google Groups is not officially part of that productivity suite. You get two overlapping people icons (straight from Google Contacts) with the first figure featuring a message bubble motif in the bottom-left corner. A lighter shade of blue is used compared to before except for the center convergence.

The previous icon used blue and gray message bubbles with ample layering and shadows, which very much aligned with the original Material Design direction. That said, the light gray was not very visible when displayed against a white background with many people missing that touch of nuance. The new icon is much simpler in comparison, while still managing to get the same point (functionality) across.

This new logo (right) is live on the Google Groups desktop web with the mobile version (which was also entirely redesigned last year) showing no product icon. During testing of the Material Theme redesign last year, Google used the previous logo. The new one looks to be a fairly recent addition.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

