Google Groups will default to new interface next week

Back in March, a Material Theme redesign of Google Groups was announced. After a beta, it entered general availability in May. The new Google Groups is becoming the default experience for all users next week.

Since that May launch, G Suite admins have had the option to turn off the new interface for their managed users. On September 15, that preference will disappear as Google makes the “new Groups the default for all users.”

This is part of the company “planning for a complete migration to new Groups” and deprecating the classic version. Google’s only guidance is that this will occur at a “future date.”

We’ll announce this change on the G Suite Updates blog at least three weeks before it takes place. Note that you can use the Help Center to see a list of the features that we don’t plan to add to new Groups before this migration.

Google in recent months has introduced a number of highly-requested features to the new Groups: redesigned mobile interface, collaborative inboxes, and labels. More are coming in the future.

Available to all G Suite customers, the new Google Groups default will start rolling out on Tuesday and wrap up in subsequent days.

