OxygenOS Open Beta 12/7 rollout for OnePlus 8/8T series w/ July patch

OxygenOS Open Beta 12 and Open Beta 7 now appear to be rolling out for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T with the July patch in tow.

Neither update has been confirmed as rolling out by OnePlus, but wading through the comments on the OnePlus Forums and you’ll spot the OxygenOS Open Beta 12 and Open Beta 7 updates apparently already hitting devices across the globe (h/t XDA). The changelog for the OnePlus 8 and 8T is practically identical, but the most notable changes will be the July 2021 security patch and fixes for Face Unlock when using the WhatsApp QR code scanning. Effectively, the biometric method of locking the app would not initiate when trying to add a new device to your WhatsApp web account.

The OxygenOS Open Beta 12 and Beta 7 updates also makes some changes to the Work-Life Balance app, allowing you to share Wi-Fi networks between specific on-device profiles. You can check out the full changelog below:

System Improved system stability Fixed the issue that the face unlock failed in the QR scanning on WhatsApp Upgrade Android Security Patch to 2021.07

Work-life balance Now work wifi can support added to life wifi Fixed the issue of failure to modify life and work mode

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



As we have mentioned, the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 12 and Open Beta 7 updates have yet to be “officially” confirmed, but as you can see from the screenshot above, some devices that are already enrolled have received the OTA update — which measures in at around 140MB.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: