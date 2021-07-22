Google TV is gaining a dedicated 2020 Tokyo Olympics page in the For You tab

Just in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to begin on Friday, Google TV is gaining a page dedicated to helping you watch the games.

One of the biggest improvements of the Google TV experience, compared to Android TV, is the addition of the “For You” tab, which serves as your primary portal into movies, music, TV, and games. Over the past few weeks, Google TV’s For You page has gained quite a few new tricks, between showing your most recently played Stadia game and offering celebrity-curated ‘Watch With Me’ playlists.

To help make it easy to watch all of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Google TV’s For You tab will soon have an Olympics option, which opens to a hub of all the various official broadcaster apps, YouTube live streams, and past events. This page will also feature a variety of sports-related TV shows and movies, as well as videos about Japan and its culture, for all of us who can’t be there in-person.

The addition comes as part of a larger push from Google to be helpful during the games, with YouTube TV having already announced its in-depth integration with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, complete with on-screen stats. The Google Assistant is also set to get in on the action, offering easy answers to questions like “Hey Google, who won women’s basketball in the Olympics?”

