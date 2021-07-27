Latest Galaxy Watch 4 leak teases watchfaces, Wear OS apps, and more [Video]

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will mark the start of a reboot for Google’s Wear OS platform, and so far we’ve already learned a lot about what it will bring to the table. In another leak today, the demo mode from the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic confirms names, shows off watchfaces, and more.

Posted to Twitter by SamMobile, a pair of demo mode animations most notably show off the watchfaces that will be used on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. For the “Active” replacement Watch 4, these mostly include both digital and analog options that take advantage of complications on Wear OS. A couple of neat animal-themed watchfaces are also seen in the video.

As for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, some of the watchfaces pull their designs from the “Initial” brand with virtually every option including Wear OS complications for time zones, activity, and more.

After getting through the watchfaces, Samsung teases some of the software elements on these watches including its own health suite for body composition, SpO2, and step tracking among other goals. Sleep tracking, a compass, and Google apps are also quickly shown in each video.

These are most likely the videos you would see playing on a loop in retail stores like Best Buy and Walmart or carrier stores like T-Mobile and Verizon.

Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Watch 4 series on August 11.

