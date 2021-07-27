Nokia launches XR20 rugged phone w/ Snapdragon 480, $549.99 price

Nokia has launched the XR20, a 5G-capable rugged phone that runs Android One.

At 6.67 inches, the XR20 packs in an FHD+ display, which is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, while the chassis is MIL-STD-810H rated as well as being completely water-resistant. The internals might frustrate somewhat, with the XR20 utilizing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G-enabled chipset, 4,630mAh battery, 4/6GB RAM, and 64/128GB of internal storage – that can be expanded via microSD card.

There is a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner and a dedicated Google Assistant button. At the rear, the Nokia XR20 packs in a dual-camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor and 13-megapixel ultra-wide. A punch-hole notch hosts an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.







Nokia has committed to three years of OS upgrades with four years of monthly security patches included. Coming pre-installed with Android One, the experience should be clean and consistent provided the update promises are kept to.

The Nokia XR20 will first go on sale in Europe from July 27 but will come to the US on August 24 priced at $549.99 for the 6/128GB model. You’ll be able to pick it up in Ultra Blue and Granite.

