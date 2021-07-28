OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 for OnePlus 7/7T series brings Widevine L1 fix, June patch

OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series with a notable fix for Widevine L1 issues plus the June 2021 security patch.

The OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update was confirmed as rolling out on the OnePlus Forums( 1 ) with this OTA providing quite a few fixes for common issues. With regard to the Widevine L1 problems, some OnePlus 7/7 Pro and 7T/7T Pro owners were unable to view videos in apps like Netflix at resolutions higher than 480p due to this issue. While this patch does resolve the problem, you might actually need to clear your device cache for it to resolve things. It’s annoying, but not quite as annoying as having to watch videos at low resolution.

Also included in the OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update are fixes for battery and power consumption, better management of device overheating, and blurry viewfinders when launching the camera app in certain conditions. OnePlus has pushed the outdated June 2021 security patch here too, which is a bit disappointing to say the least. You can check out the full changelog below:

System Reduced Power consumption Improved overheating control management Fixed the issue of not being able to play high-definition videos on some video platforms Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.06

File Manager Fixed the crash issue of the application

Camera Fixed the issue that the camera is blurred when shooting on fullscreen size Improved the stability

Phone Optimized the dialpad UI display effect



The OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 update is rolling out in stages with a small selection of users getting access first before a wider rollout in the coming days. If you are happy to sideload the update ZIP, then it may be worthwhile giving the excellent Oxygen Updater a try.

