Stadia Premiere now $80 as Google makes permanent Controller + Chromecast w/ GTV ‘package’

With the launch of Stadia for Android TV last month, Google started offering a discount for those that purchased the Chromecast with Google TV and Controller together. The Google Store is making the Stadia Controller and Chromecast an official “Package” today and discounting Premiere Edition further.

The original discount was set to expire today, but Google is now offering it as a “Play and Watch with Google TV Package.” Those that buy both products continue to get a $17.25 discount that brings it down to $101.74. The $49.99 new Chromecast is available in Snow, Sunrise, and Sky, while the $69 Controller is offered in Clearly White, Just Black, and Wasabi.

Bring the instant gaming of Stadia to the biggest screen in your home. The Play and Watch with Google TV Package also features Chromecast with Google TV, perfect for streaming your favorite games, shows and movies.

When ordering, buyers will presumably get the Chromecast and Stadia Controller in separate packaging rather than as one bundle. The Google Store is now also better highlighting the “Ethernet Adapter for Chromecast with Google TV” as a Stadia accessory for gamers that want the most reliable connection.

Meanwhile, Google also discounted the Premiere Edition with Chromecast Ultra to $79.99. This $20 price cut is the second for this bundle after the three-month Stadia Pro trial was removed. The streaming dongle included is no longer available for sale, and Google is presumably just running down inventory.

