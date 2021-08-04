Oppo’s ‘next-gen’ under-display camera is more invisible, takes a pretty decent photo

The war on bezels has led to some creative solutions for selfie cameras, but the goal has clearly been finding a way to hide the camera underneath the display. That tech exists and is slowly coming to market, and this week, Oppo is showing off a new version of its under-display camera that doesn’t compromise too much on photo quality.

Oppo’s “next-generation” version of under-display camera technology focuses on one core goal. That is to make the camera essentially invisible as, with earlier versions of this tech, there’s a clear difference in the screen quality when it goes over the camera sensor. Oppo says this latest version has “almost no visual difference” in day-to-day use. An example, pictured below, is with an app for reading books where a difference in the screen quality would be immediately noticeable.

How is this happening? Oppo says that this latest version of an under-display camera maintains the 400ppi pixel density on that portion of the display as the rest of the OLED panel.

Despite the more dense panel, though, it seems like it doesn’t hurt image quality all that much. A sample image Oppo provided shows an image that’s definitely not free of flaws, but that’s certainly passable, at least in ideal lighting as the demo showed.

