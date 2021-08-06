Alphabet Scoop 131: What Google is setting out to do with the Pixel 6 and Tensor

This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Kyle Bradshaw, and special guest Stephen Hall discuss what Google is planning to do with their brand new Tensor chip and possible future Google silicon.
- Google confirms ‘Pixel 6’ and ‘Pixel 6 Pro’ name with ‘Tensor’ chip, coming this fall
- Comment: Google’s early Pixel 6 reveal is a show of confidence and a commitment to its future
- ‘Google Tensor’ is the official name of the Made by Google ‘Whitechapel’ processor
- Nikkei: Google Tensor is a 5nm chip and Samsung is handling production
- Qualcomm stock dips following Pixel 6 ‘Tensor’ reveal, teases future collaboration w/ Google
- Google Pixel 6 specs: ‘Tensor’ chip, 120Hz display, 4x zoom, under-display fingerprint
- Yes, you heard right — the Pixel 6 series looks to restore a ‘real’ earpiece speaker
- Google Pixel 6 applies HDR to each frame of video, apparently gives an edge over the iPhone
- Google confirms camera revamp on Pixel 6 series, including 4x telephoto on ‘Pro’
- Google will spend more on marketing the Pixel 6 series than any Made by Google phone to date
- The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro confirmed to launch in these 8 countries
- Comment: Samsung take Note, Pixel 6 is here to rock the boat
- Google says Pixel 6 will be pricey, but how much would you pay for it? [poll]
- Which color of Pixel 6 do you like the most? [Poll]
- Here are the official wallpapers for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro [Gallery]
