Stadia Changelog: Far Cry 5 free weekend, Embr District 3, and Merek’s Market release date

Google is offering up yet another game for free for Stadia this weekend, this time delivering Far Cry 5 for a few days.

New games on Stadia

Available as part of the Stadia Pro subscription, GRIME saw a slightly delayed, but “console-exclusive” launch on Stadia this week.

As of this week, Google has added 59 games to Stadia in calendar year 2021 on its way to the promise of at least 100 titles added this year.

Games coming to Stadia

Google didn’t officially announce any games coming to Stadia this week, but one title was spotted passing through the ERSB. Mad Streets, a party game, could be making its way to Stadia following a debut on Xbox last year.

Updates

Far Cry 5 goes free on Stadia this weekend

Stadia Pro subscribers are getting another freebie this weekend. Live now, Ubisoft’s Far Cry 5 is available to play for free on Stadia through this weekend. The Far Cry 5 free weekend runs through August 9 at 1 p.m. PT.

If you’re a Stadia Pro subscriber, play Far Cry 5 the whole weekend without spending an extra cent. Take on the Eden’s Gate cult and powerful leader, Joseph Seed, all you want from 10 AM PT August 5 through 1 PM PT August 9.

Merek’s Market arrives this September

Previously announced for Stadia, the game Merek’s Market gained a release date this week. The game will be launching on Stadia alongside other platforms on September 15, 2021. A new gameplay trailer was also released alongside the announcement.

⭐️Big news!⭐️ We are super excited to announce that Merek's Market is launching on #Stadia #PlayStation and #Xbox platforms this September 15th! Check out our new gameplay trailer:https://t.co/WSBXBHFDZG — Merek's Market ➙ Coming September 15th! (@MereksMarket) August 5, 2021

Embr gets the ‘District 3’ update

Still in early access, Embr is picking up another update on Stadia alongside PC. The “District 3” update brings five brand new levels and a new Australian Embr competitor.

We are pleased to inform you that Embr has finally expanded to the Upper North Side, the wealthiest district in the city. For high networth and corporate clients whose cliffside mansions or high rises are burning down, Embr is now just a few taps away. Currently, Upper North Side brings 5 new neighborhoods, including a new showdown with Australian competition.

Hitman 3: ‘Heartbreaker’

Now in Hitman 3, the “Heartbreaker” elusive target is available for Stadia players.

Wedding. Planner. From. Hell. HITMAN 3’s next Elusive Target, Philo Newcombe (aka The Heartbreaker) has arrived in Mendoza, but if you want to stop him, you’ll have to act fast.

Humankind picks up minor pre-launch updates

Ahead of its launch in just a couple of weeks, Humankind has tweaked a few aspects of gameplay, including the balancing and pacing of the title.

We're about two weeks away from launch! Here's a little #HumankindGame progress update for you. 👷 We're also letting you know that the Mac version of the game will be postponed slightly so we can give it the love it deserves. Read more 👉 https://t.co/ahoTeNyTUr pic.twitter.com/pERZXJjNdL — Humankind (@humankindgame) August 3, 2021

New Life is Strange: True Colors trailer

Square Enix released a new trailer this week for Life is Strange: True Colors ahead of the game’s release coming soon.

This Week’s Biggest Stadia News

