Bandwidth: Skate and more join Xbox Game Pass as August brings more to PS Now, GFN

With a new month starting, new games are heading to various cloud services. That includes Xbox Game Pass, which is adding EA’s Skate 3 for cloud streaming alongside others.

Xbox Game Pass adds Skate 3 in the cloud, more

Microsoft announced a handful of new games now available on Xbox Game Pass, most notably including the widely acclaimed Skate games to the subscription. The original “Skate” is only available to console players, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream Skate 3 from the cloud. Other titles joining Xbox Game Pass in the cloud include:

Curse of the Dead Gods

Lumines: Remastered

Dodgeball Academia

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Skate 3

V A R I E T Y pic.twitter.com/l9RH0d2A2I — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 5, 2021

Latest GeForce Now additions

Ahead of 34 new titles coming to the service this month, Nvidia has confirmed the titles made available this week to GeForce Now subscribers. The list includes:

Sony announces PlayStation Now games for August

As is the usual pattern, Sony has announced its August additions to PlayStation Now as well. Only three titles are being added this month, one of which will expire in November.

Nier: Automata (expires Nov 1)

Ghostrunner

Undertale

