Bandwidth: Skate and more join Xbox Game Pass as August brings more to PS Now, GFN

With a new month starting, new games are heading to various cloud services. That includes Xbox Game Pass, which is adding EA’s Skate 3 for cloud streaming alongside others.
Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.
Xbox Game Pass adds Skate 3 in the cloud, more
Microsoft announced a handful of new games now available on Xbox Game Pass, most notably including the widely acclaimed Skate games to the subscription. The original “Skate” is only available to console players, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream Skate 3 from the cloud. Other titles joining Xbox Game Pass in the cloud include:
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Lumines: Remastered
- Dodgeball Academia
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Skate 3
Latest GeForce Now additions
Ahead of 34 new titles coming to the service this month, Nvidia has confirmed the titles made available this week to GeForce Now subscribers. The list includes:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Free on Epic Games Store, August 5)
- Death Trash (day-and-date release on Steam, August 5)
- Starmancer (day-and-date release on Steam, August 5)
- CyberTaxi (Steam)
- Eldest Souls (Steam)
- Elex (Epic Games Store)
- The Flame in the Flood (Steam)
- GRIME (Steam)
- Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds (Steam)
- MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures (Steam)
- Super Animal Royale (Steam)
- Tales of the Neon Sea (Steam)
- Zero Hour (Steam)
Sony announces PlayStation Now games for August
As is the usual pattern, Sony has announced its August additions to PlayStation Now as well. Only three titles are being added this month, one of which will expire in November.
- Nier: Automata (expires Nov 1)
- Ghostrunner
- Undertale
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.