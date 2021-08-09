Samsung leaks its delayed Galaxy S21 FE in a now-deleted Instagram post

Despite it being delayed for the time being, it seems Samsung is still pretty excited to get the Galaxy S21 FE out into the world. This week, a social media post has seen the Galaxy S21 FE make a cameo ahead of its official launch.

A post on Samsung’s official Instagram account that was posted and deleted today pushes Samsung products for students going back to school. It’s an innocent-enough post that shows off Galaxy Buds Pro and a Samsung-made laptop, but sitting off to the left side of the image is our first official look at the Galaxy S21 FE.

The phone makes its appearance in a purple colorway which we’ve seen in past leaks and confirms the design we’ve seen many times at this point. Like the regular Galaxy S21, this more affordable model looks to have a camera bump that’s integrated into the frame and offers three lenses.

There’s not much else to be gathered from this cameo, but it does hint that Samsung was planning on a launch around this point in time. Other leaks regarding the device have hinted that, like the S20 FE, it’ll offer a spec sheet not far behind the flagship and pack a 6.4-inch display that keeps the 120Hz refresh rate.

