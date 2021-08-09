Samsung leaks its delayed Galaxy S21 FE in a now-deleted Instagram post

- Aug. 9th 2021 7:17 am PT

0

Despite it being delayed for the time being, it seems Samsung is still pretty excited to get the Galaxy S21 FE out into the world. This week, a social media post has seen the Galaxy S21 FE make a cameo ahead of its official launch.

A post on Samsung’s official Instagram account that was posted and deleted today pushes Samsung products for students going back to school. It’s an innocent-enough post that shows off Galaxy Buds Pro and a Samsung-made laptop, but sitting off to the left side of the image is our first official look at the Galaxy S21 FE.

The phone makes its appearance in a purple colorway which we’ve seen in past leaks and confirms the design we’ve seen many times at this point. Like the regular Galaxy S21, this more affordable model looks to have a camera bump that’s integrated into the frame and offers three lenses.

There’s not much else to be gathered from this cameo, but it does hint that Samsung was planning on a launch around this point in time. Other leaks regarding the device have hinted that, like the S20 FE, it’ll offer a spec sheet not far behind the flagship and pack a 6.4-inch display that keeps the 120Hz refresh rate.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3