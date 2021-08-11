Android 12 Beta 4: Google logo gets a delightful Material You makeover, more themed icons added

The visual theme of Android 12 is by far the biggest change to the platform, and in Beta 4, Google is still making tweaks to how Material You is implemented. In this latest release, more themed icons have been added, and the Google Search logo on the Pixel Launcher gets a delightful Material You makeover.

The “Themed Icons” option under “Styles” in the Pixel Launcher has been marked as “Beta” in the latest Android 12 release, a fitting qualifier, given the fact that not all apps are supported as of yet.

However, we have noticed that this latest release seems to add more icons. Specifically, we confirmed the following have been added:

Google Chat

Google Tasks

Pixel Tips

Digital Wellbeing

Some other designs seem to have been tweaked very minorly. The list of apps supported seems to still be exclusively Google apps.

Beyond that, flipping on the “Themed Icons” option will also affect the Google Search bar. This was also the case in Beta 3, but in this latest release the Google logo also picks up some Material You tweaks, with the logo being made out of the four primary accent colors generated from your wallpaper. It’s a minor but delightful little tweak.









We’re still digging into Android 12 Beta 4. You can see everything we’ve found so far here, and if you find something we haven’t, drop a comment below or contact us!

