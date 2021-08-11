Here’s everything new in Android 12 Beta 4 [Gallery]

With the Platform Stability milestone in today’s release, Android 12 nears a public launch. Over the coming hours, we will dive into Android 12 Beta 4 to chronicle all the new features.

The newest features in Android 12 Beta 4 will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.

Google is planning eight releases over the coming months before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones and other devices. If you want to quickly install the Android 12 DP1 on your compatible Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 12 Developer Preview 1, DP2, DP3, Beta 1, Beta 2, and Beta 3. In comparison galleries below, Beta 3 screenshots appear first and Beta 4 follows.

Easier to adjust cropping in Markup

Device Personalization Services -> Privacy Compute Core in Privacy Settings

Full page settings tweaks

Dark theme legibility fixed in Settings

‘Power menu’ now ‘Press and hold power button’ back under ‘Gestures’ menu

Home controls -> Device controls in Quick Settings

‘Themed icons’ — for more apps — now labeled as ‘Beta’

More available, including for Google Tasks

Android 12 Easter egg live in Beta 4

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: